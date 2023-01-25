6 arrested in Clovis after human trafficking operation, police say. Images courtesy of the Clovis Police Department.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Clovis Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of six people during a human trafficking operation last week.

Clovis Police officials say a Special Enforcement Team (SET) arrested six men as part of an ongoing investigation during an undercover operation at a Clovis hotel. As part of the ongoing human trafficking enforcement, SET detectives say they pose as girls on social media and are targeted by male suspects constantly.

On Friday evening into Saturday morning, police say SET detectives assisted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Fresno County’s Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium (MAGEC), arrested the men who thought they were coming to the hotel to meet a girl they were targeting for human trafficking.

Once at the hotel, police say each of the suspects was taken into custody without incident.

The suspects have been identified by police as 42-year-old Allen Brooks, 31-year-old Darnell Banks, 28-year-old Jaques Polk, 28-year-old Ralph Jones, 27-year-old Devontae Mitchell, and 26-year-old Emari Johnson, all of Fresno.

All suspects were booked into Fresno County Jail for felony charges related to human trafficking. During the arrests, police say a loaded firearm and cocaine were located on Banks.

According to police, human traffickers typically target girls ages 12-20 years old in every community. They contact girls on social media, at malls, group homes, and even at school. One girl can make a pimp up to $250,000 a year, according to officials.