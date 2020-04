SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fifty-seven dogs were rescued from a home with poor living conditions in Sanger on Thursday, authorities say.

A total of 22 dogs and 20 puppies were rescued. The SPCA took the remaining 15 dogs to the their shelter.

Authorities say the dogs and puppies are now in need of a loving home.





