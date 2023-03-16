MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and drugs, officials with the Merced Police Department said.

According to police, on Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Merced Police served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Saratoga Avenue where it was suspected that 56-year-old Albert Brincat was selling methamphetamine and marijuana.

Officers said when they searched the home they located a loaded .357 handgun, approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, 8.4 pounds of marijuana, packaging material, and scales.

Drugs-firearm-and-ammunition-seized-Merced-Police-Department

Brincat was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of narcotics for sale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mitchell King at (209) 388-7785.