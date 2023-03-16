MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and drugs, officials with the Merced Police Department said.
According to police, on Wednesday at approximately 3:00 p.m., the Merced Police served a search warrant in the 2000 block of Saratoga Avenue where it was suspected that 56-year-old Albert Brincat was selling methamphetamine and marijuana.
Officers said when they searched the home they located a loaded .357 handgun, approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine, 8.4 pounds of marijuana, packaging material, and scales.
Brincat was transported to the Merced County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as possession of narcotics for sale.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Mitchell King at (209) 388-7785.