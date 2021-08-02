Restaurant owner charged with lewd acts on a child, rape, Fresno Police say

52-year-charged with lewd acts on a child, Fresno Police say

Angel Fidel Bonilla, 52 (image provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 52-year-old restaurant owner is facing charges of lewd acts on a child, and rape of a child under the age of 14, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Arrest records released by police show that 52-year-old Angel Fidel Bonilla was arrested on the two felony charges on July 25, for an offense committed on the previous day.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Bonilla is the co-owner of Yosemite Falls Cafe, with locations in Fresno and Clovis, and owns the Ranchos Liberty Cafe in Madera Ranchos.

Records show Bonilla was released from Fresno County Jail on July 26. His bail was set at $90,000 – and he posted a $9,000 bond to be released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc.

