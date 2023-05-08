MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 51-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell and distribute controlled substances with the intent to sell and distribute, the Merced Police Department say.

According to the police on Friday at 1:55 p.m. a police officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle near G Street and East Childs Avenue.

The driver identified as 51-year-old Juan Delfin of Merced consented to a vehicle search and admitted to being in possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to the police.

Authorities say the officer seized 227 fentanyl tablets, 41 grams of methamphetamine and $2,194.

Delfin was arrested on suspicion possession of controlled substances with the intent to sell and distribute and was booked at the Merced County Jail.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact officer Lopez at (209) 385-6912 or by email at lopezje@cityofmerced.org.