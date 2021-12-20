$50K reward offered for information on unsolved triple homicide outside of Visalia high school

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photos of Blake Medeiros (left), Jose Hernandez (middle), Isaiah Rule (right) provided by the Visalia Police Department.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom has announced that a reward is now being offered for information that helps solve a triple homicide outside of a high school in Visalia last year.

The Visalia Police Department says on around 11 p.m. on May 5, Jose Hernandez, 19, Blake Medeiros, 19, and Isaiah Rule, 18, were found dead from gunshot wounds in their vehicle outside of Golden West High School.

On Monday, Governor Newsom revealed that a $50,000 reward would be offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for their deaths.

Newsom also announced three other $50,000 rewards for information related to unsolved murders across California, including a mother who was fatally shot in front of her 6-year-old daughter in Fresno.

Anyone with information about these murders is asked to call Visalia Police Department Detective Robert Meier at 559-713-4211.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Countdown
February 13 2022 12:00 am

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don't Miss