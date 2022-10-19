FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward is now being offered for information in the unsolved homicide of a Fresno teenager.

On Wednesday, Governor Newsom announced the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the murder of 19-year-old Kyrin Wright.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department said wright was shot and killed at an apartment complex near Fresno Street and Berkeley Avenue on May 27, 2021.

Around 8:00 p.m., officers were called out to the apartment complex after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When they arrived, they found Wright suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

He was rushed to a local hospital where he died a short time later from his injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that Wright was standing in the parking lot of the apartment complex when someone fired at him multiple times.

Investigators said the suspect, described as a man wearing all black clothing, ran away from the apartment complex.

Over a year since Wright’s death, the shooter has still not been identified.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Detective Chris Franks at (559) 621-2427 or Detective Manny Romero at (559) 281-4140.