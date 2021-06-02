$50,000 reward offered by governor for unsolved 2015 murder in Avenal

AVENAL, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A $50,000 reward for information in the unsolved murder of a man in Avenal six years ago is being offered by the governor’s office, according to an announcement Wednesday.

According to Avenal Police, at around 7:00 pm on Feb. 5, 2015, the 31-year-old victim Santos Cabrera was walking to his truck in the 400 block of East Stanislaus when someone ran across the street and shot him several times. The suspect then left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle heading south.

Cabrera was a father of three children. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Avenal Police Department at 559-386-4444.

The $50,000 reward is being offered as part of the governor’s crime tip reward program. The funds are being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.