TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – 500 fentanyl pills and two pounds of methamphetamine were seized by investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released Thursday.

The seized items were part of a three-week-long narcotic and fentanyl investigation which also resulted in the arrest of two people. Officials say 42-year-old Sergio Luis Medrano Astorga, of Tulare, was arrested on suspicion of transporting, selling and being in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl; 41-year-old Alejandro Ruiz Cruz, of Tulare was also taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.

Sergio Luis Medrano Astorga, 42 (image provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

Alejandro Ruiz Cruz, 41 (image provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

The drugs seized were valued at more than $14,000, according to deputies.

Although the Task Force is based out of Tulare it is made up of different agencies of neighboring cities it also includes the US Drug Enforcement Adminstration.