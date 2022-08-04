TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – 500 fentanyl pills and two pounds of methamphetamine were seized by investigators with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, according to a statement released Thursday.
The seized items were part of a three-week-long narcotic and fentanyl investigation which also resulted in the arrest of two people. Officials say 42-year-old Sergio Luis Medrano Astorga, of Tulare, was arrested on suspicion of transporting, selling and being in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl; 41-year-old Alejandro Ruiz Cruz, of Tulare was also taken into custody on an unrelated arrest warrant.
The drugs seized were valued at more than $14,000, according to deputies.
Although the Task Force is based out of Tulare it is made up of different agencies of neighboring cities it also includes the US Drug Enforcement Adminstration.