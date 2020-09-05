5-year-old shot during birthday party in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 5-year-old was shot outside a birthday party in southwest Fresno Friday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say a child was shot after suspects drove by with a vehicle at a birthday party at around 6:10 p.m. in the area of Hawes and Delno avenues.

The child as transported to Community Regional Medical Center with non life threatening injures.

Police say they are looking for suspects.

No other details were available.

