5-year-old loses sight in one eye after Fresno shooting, police say

Crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 5-year-old Fresno girl, who was involved in a shooting earlier this week, will lose sight in one eye due to shrapnel received in the incident, according to police.

Officers say more than a dozen shots were fired into an apartment at Ashlan Avenue and Marks Avenue Monday night. Inside were a mother, father, and three children.

The 5-year-old girl was hit in the head by shrapnel from the gunfire. Despite work to repair the damage, she will no longer be able to see out of that eye.

“The 5-year-old unfortunately has gone through a couple of surgeries over the last 24 hours and she has had some shrapnel from her head area which caused the injury,” said Lt. Larry Bowlan on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, she has lost sight in her left eye.”

Police believe the family was not the intended target as they have lived at the apartment for several years without trouble.

The incident remains under investigation. Detectives continue to interview witnesses and are searching for surveillance video.

