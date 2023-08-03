TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five suspects were arrested for allegedly being known gang members in several cities in Tulare County, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say, as a part of the ongoing investigation into the homicide of an Ivanhoe man on July 24, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Tulare Area Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team (TAGNET) served multiple warrants on known gang members in Orosi, Visalia, Ivanhoe, and Farmersville Thursday.

As a result of the warrants, sheriff’s officials say the five suspects were arrested.

Detectives say they also seized five guns, one assault rifle, ammunition, cocaine, 100 pounds of marijuana, and gang indicia.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office TAGNET at (559) 733-6218. Residents can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559) 725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com.