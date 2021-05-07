5-hour standoff in Merced ends with suspect’s surrender, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 51-year-old man is under arrest after police in Merced says he barricaded himself inside a home on Friday and refused to come out for almost five hours.

According to Merced Police, Brian Arredondo was first seen at around 3:20 p.m. near a home at 1550 E. 21st Street while holding a rifle, before pointing the rifle down the street.

Brian Arredondo, 51 (image courtesy of Merced Police)

Witnesses also reported that Arredondo pointed the rifle at someone – asking that they get off his property. Police were notified after that man ran down to Merced City Fire to report that Arredondo pointed a gun at him.

When officers arrived, they say Arredondo fled and barricaded himself in the home, and refused to come out.

Officers negotiated with him to surrender. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., he surrendered to officers without incident.

The rifle was identified as a pellet gun with a Roman candle firework attached to the barrel.

Arredondo was arrested for resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon, and vandalism.