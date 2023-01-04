VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five businesses were cited by officers after failing a tobacco compliance inspection in Visalia, conducted by the Visalia Police Department.

According to the police department, officers conducted these inspections on several businesses on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The five businesses were cited for suspicion of selling banned tobacco products.

Officials say retailers who are found guilty of infraction could be subject to a fine of $250 for each violation.

The Visalia Police Department says they will continue to conduct inspections throughout the year to ensure businesses comply with laws. Officials add that funding for the inspection program was provided by a grant from the California Department of Justice.