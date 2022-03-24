VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were arrested in Visalia for various charges including possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to police.

Police served a search warrant on East Hillcrest, around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Officers say they found five people all in possession of controlled substances.

Officers say, James Saunders, Chistina Souza, and Larry Orr were all found with controlled substances, with the intent to distribute the drugs.

Also, Sarah Robertson was found with Methamphetamine and James Newcomb was found to be in possession of powdered fentanyl, according to police.

Saunders and Souza were also charged with maintaining a residence for the unlawful distribution of narcotic sales, according to police.

All five were booked for various charges, according to officials.