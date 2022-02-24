CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were arrested this week on suspicion of mail theft after video surveillance from Clovis allowed investigators to identify a known mail suspect – leading to the arrest of the other suspects, according to police officers.

Officers say the video surveillance showed mail being stolen the morning of Feb. 23 – and led to search warrants being served at homes in Biola and Fresno.

According to investigators, the search warrants served on Wednesday allowed police to collect evidence of the mail theft, two handguns purchased fraudulently, and multiple pieces of stolen mail from the Fresno, Clovis, and Kerman areas.

The five arrested include 34-year-old Mailee Xiong of Clovis, 31-year-old Xai Xiong of Fresno, 36-year-old Rosie Her of Fresno, 33-year-old Yee Vang of Biola, and 40-year-old Neng Vang of Biola.

Rosie Her, 36 (image courtesy of Clovis Police)

Neng Yang, 40 (image courtesy of Clovis Police)

Yee Vang, 33 (image courtesy of Clovis Police)

Xai Xiong, 31 (image courtesy of Clovis Police)

Mailee Xiong, 32 (image courtesy of Clovis Police)

The five were arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, committing a felony while out on bail, narcotic sales, forgery, mail theft, possession of burglary tools, and drug paraphernalia.

Officers add that both Xai Xiong and Maileee Xiong were both previously arrested following a proactive mail theft detail on Jan. 30.

Officials with the Clovis Police Department are working to contact the owners of the stolen items of mail.