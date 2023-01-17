CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people were arrested after a teen was shot and killed in Corcoran on Dec. 18, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Police say at 4:50 p.m., Corcoran police responded to the 1100 block of Village Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 17-year-old boy with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Officials say detectives were able to identify five suspects in this case. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for all five suspects.

On Dec. 20 2022 with the assistance of the Kings County Major Crimes Task Force and Bakersfield Police Department, Michael Freeman, 18 was taken into custody in Bakersfield.

Officials say on Dec. 27 with the assistance of the Tulare Police Department, Brennon Clark, 18, and a juvenile suspect were taken into custody in Tulare.

On Dec. 29, Dontavious Sanders, 18 turned himself in at the Kings County Jail. On Jan 13, with the assistance of the task force, the second juvenile suspect was taken into custody in Tulare.

All suspects are currently being held in the Kings County Jail and Kings County Juvenile Center on no bail.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone who may have information about this crime is encouraged to contact Corcoran Detectives at (559)992-5151.