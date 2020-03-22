5 arrested after Porterville PD discovers home used for illegal drug activity

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A total of five people were arrested on drug-related charges Saturday after officers found a Porterville home used for illegal drug activity, according to the Porterville Police Department

Officers received information about illegal narcotic activity at a residence in the area of 500 N. Second St. around 7:20 a.m.

Police said five people were contacted at the residence when law enforcement arrived and were later identified as Jerry Clark, 51, Alyssa Penic, 23, Clarence Logan, 59, Priscilla Tindle, 46, and Armando Ortega, 40.

Clark was arrested and booked into the Tulare County South County Jail on charges of maintaining a residence for drug activity, furnishing a controlled substance and under the influence of a controlled substance. He is held on $50,000 bail.

Penic was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and being present in a residence used for drug activity. She was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.

Logan was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and being present in a residence used for drug activity, Police said. He was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.

Tindle was arrested on charges of being under the influence of a controlled substance and being present in a residence used for drug activity. She was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.

Ortega was arrested on a charge of being present in a residence used for drug activity, Police said. He was released on an agreement to appear for a future court date.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity in Porterville is asked to call and report it to Porterville Police at 559-782-7400.

