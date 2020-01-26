5 arrested after motorist robbed at gunpoint and leading Kings County deputies on chase for approx 30 miles

(Top, Left to Right) Sergio Lopez, Gemini Moreno, Jose Gomez. (Bottom, Left to Right) Lorenzo Diaz and Brian Segura Castro (Courtesy of the Kings County Sheriff’s Office)

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Five men were arrested Saturday after robbing a motorist at gunpoint and leading deputies in a chase that stretched about 30 miles, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a robbery that just occurred around 4:30 p.m. in the area of 11th and Excelsior avenues, Cmdr. Mark Bevins said. The victim said that he had pulled over to use his cellphone when he was approached by several Latino men who robbed him at gunpoint, taking some of his personal property.

Authorities tried to stop the suspect vehicle a short time later but instead, a chase ensued for about 30 miles.

During the chase, the suspects threw several items out of the vehicle — including two handguns — one of which was confirmed stolen out of Fresno County, Bevins said.

The chase eventually ended in Parlier where all five were taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspects were identified as:

Jose Gomez, 23

Sergio Gomez, 24

Brian Segura Castro, 19

Gemini Moreno, 24

Lorenzo Diaz, 23

The five suspects were later booked into the Kings County Jail on various charges including robbery, possession of stolen property, weapons offenses, and felony pursuit, according to Bevins.

