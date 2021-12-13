5 arrested after a series of armed robberies where one woman was shot, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Five people are under arrest after police say they were involved in several armed robberies in Fresno – including one incident where a woman was shot.

According to police, the incidents began in the early hours of Oct. 22. The suspects were involved in three separate armed robberies.

The first robbery was just after midnight at Uncle Tom’s Liquors, at 3081 East Tulare Avenue. Police say the suspect walked in and took beer. As the clerk chased the suspect towards their vehicle, the suspect turned and fired several shots – narrowly missing him – according to Fresno police officers.

Around 2:00 a.m. police officers said they responded to a report of shots fired into a home in the 3500 block of East Lowe Avenue. Police say witnesses saw a light-colored Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon leaving the scene after the shots were fired.

At around 3:30 a.m., police responded to the WinCo at 1004 S. Peach Avenue following a report of an employee who had been shot. When officers arrived they said they found a woman employee who had two gunshot wounds.

The employee told officers that she and another employee believed two people had just stolen beer without paying. The victim said she walked out of the store to look when she heard several shots and realized she had been shot. Surveillance cameras captured the suspect running to light-colored Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon.

Through the use of video surveillance, witness statements, police said they were able to identify five suspects: Marcos Zuniga, 18, Infinity Vasquez, 19, Isabel Athey, 19, Ricardo Nunez, 19, and a juvenile boy.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.