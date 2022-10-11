MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fourth suspect has been arrested in a shooting at a parking structure that left one teen dead over the weekend, according to the Merced Police Department.

Officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested Monday after he went to the police station to talk to detectives about his involvement in the shooting.

Investigators said they found a firearm at the teen’s home while carrying out a search warrant.

Officers said two 16-year-olds and 25-year-old Marcos Montoya of Merced have also been arrested in connection to the shooting.

Around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers were called out to a parking structure near 19th and M streets for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old Elyas Jerry Aguilar had died from gunshot wounds. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

While investigating, officers said they learned that a fight had broken out before the shooting.

Detectives said they are still working to identify everyone who was involved in the incident.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (209) 388-7814.