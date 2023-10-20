SHAFTER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The fourth suspect in an attempted double homicide last month was arrested Thursday afternoon in Shafter, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives determined the suspect, Saul Lomeli was in Shafter and contacted the Shafter Police Department to locate and arrest him.

The attempted double homicide happened on September 23.

Officials say Lomeli was booked into the Merced County Jail, for attempted double homicide.

The arrest follows the previous arrests of Joseph Herrera, Irvin De La Cruz, and Nathaniel Barrios – who were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide with gang enhancements.