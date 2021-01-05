480 years-to-life in prison: Visalia man convicted of rape and child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia-area man was sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison Monday for rape and child molestation.

Tyrone Williams, 46, a transient in the Visalia area, was convicted of the crimes on Sept. 24, 2020 according to a news release from the office of the Tulare County District Attorney.

Williams was convicted of special allegations for multiple victims, having prior convictions, and being a habitual sexual offender.

Prior to this conviction, Williams was convicted of two counts of forcible rape and four counts of forcible rape in concert in 1995. The victim was 16-years-old. Williams served 17 years in prison before being released and registering as a sex offender.

“I applaud the courage of the victims and their families for coming forward and making sure

justice was served. The pain wrought by a defendant like this is why I created the Crimes against

Children Division,” said District Attorney Tim Ward.