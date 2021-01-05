480 years-to-life in prison: Visalia man convicted of rape and child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Visalia-area man was sentenced to 480 years-to-life in prison Monday for rape and child molestation.
Tyrone Williams, 46, a transient in the Visalia area, was convicted of the crimes on Sept. 24, 2020 according to a news release from the office of the Tulare County District Attorney.
Williams was convicted of special allegations for multiple victims, having prior convictions, and being a habitual sexual offender.
Prior to this conviction, Williams was convicted of two counts of forcible rape and four counts of forcible rape in concert in 1995. The victim was 16-years-old. Williams served 17 years in prison before being released and registering as a sex offender.
“I applaud the courage of the victims and their families for coming forward and making sure
justice was served. The pain wrought by a defendant like this is why I created the Crimes against
Children Division,” said District Attorney Tim Ward.
For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.