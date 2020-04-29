48-year-old stabbing suspect struggles with law enforcement during arrest in Dinuba

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 48-year-old man was arrested after deputies say he stabbed a man and then dragged him into the front yard of his house and assaulted him, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Kings County deputies said they responded to the area of Thilda and Kruger avenues in Hanford around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a victim of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 37-year-old man lying in the street suffering from a stab wound to his chest.

According to deputies, the suspect was later identified as 48-year-old Rusty Sample.

On Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. the Dinuba Police Department said they found Sample’s truck at a motel in Dinuba. Investigators from the Major Crimes Task Force, Kings County detectives, and the Dinuba Police Department converged as Sample left his motel room to arrest him.

Police said Sample refused to follow orders and struggled with officers during his arrest. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody.

He’s expected to face charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and resisting arrest.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.