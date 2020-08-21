43-year-old man dies in crash after speeding away from CHP

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash after a driver is killed speeding away from CHP officers Friday morning.

The CHP said they were trying to pull over the driver near Belmont and Palm avenues around 12:30 a.m. Officers said they lost sight of the vehicle on Palm and stopped chasing the car.

Officers say they later found the Buick on fire and crashed at Ashlan and Palm avenues They say the Buick driver ran a stop sign, hit a Mitsubishi , and struck a brick structure in the front yard of a home.

Officers pulled the 43-year-old driver from the burning vehicle. He died at the scene. Officers say they found a loaded handgun in his waistband when they pulled him from the car.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was not seriously hurt and treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

It is unknown if the driver of the Buick was under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the collision. The CHP is waiting for toxicology results.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.