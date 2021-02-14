43-year-old man dead after being shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 43-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the area of Grant and Mariposa avenues around 2:00 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

When they arrived, they located a 43-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Community Regional Medical Center and died from his injuries.

Police said the victim’s girlfriend was detained at the scene and said the shooting appears to have been domestic violence-related.

The investigation is ongoing.