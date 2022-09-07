PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 23-year-old was arrested for illegal marijuana operations and child endangerment in a Porterville home, police say.

Authorities say, on Friday around 1:30 p.m. the Porterville Fire Department responded to a residence in the 400 block of North Second Street for a possible fire.

When they got to the home, fire officials say they determined it was an oven fire that was extinguished. During that time, firefighters noticed a large amount of processed marijuana and called Porterville police detectives.

When detectives got to the scene, they say they contacted Adrian Lopez and a 22-year-old woman who live in the home with their two children.

After conducting a search warrant, detectives say they found and seized over 400 pounds of processed marijuana, several boxes of concentrated cannabis oil, with the presumption of commercial purposes, and a recent marijuana grow-processing operation.

Lopez was taken into custody and booked at the Tulare County South County Detention Facility for charges related to illegal marihuana operations for sale, maintaining a drug house, and child endangerment.