PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old transient attacked a police officer in Porterville over the weekend, according to the city’s police department.

The incident began on the 1000 block of West Henderson Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. Officers say they received a report that a transient was acting aggressively toward security at the Government Plaza and arrived to find the suspect in the 900 block of West Henderson Avenue.

Officers say they attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as 40-year-old Misty Goodrick, but she became combative, punching the officers in the face, and attempting to take a baton from the holster of one of the responding officers.

Goodrick was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, felony resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer causing injury. Two officers received minor injuries in the incident.