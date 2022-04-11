SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 40-year-old was arrested in Reedley on suspicion of shooting and killing an 18-year-old in Sanger in February, according to police.

Officers say 40-year-old Gilberto Emilio Gonzalez was identified as the person who fired the shots in the shooting death of 18-year-old Steven Roman Montoya-Lopez on Feb. 25. Police say the shooting occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sanger Avenue and 12th Street. Montoya-Lopez was able to run home where his family called 911, but he died at the hospital.

Investigators say they found video surveillance of the incident and identified the suspect as Gonzalez. With help from the U.S. Marshals office, Gonzalez was found and arrested in Reedley on Friday. Officers add that he was booked into Fresno County Jail and is being held on a $2 million bail.