4-year-old girl grazed by stray bullet during birthday party near downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) — A 4-year-old girl is now recovering after police say she was grazed by a stray bullet during a birthday party near downtown Fresno.

At 6:12 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called out to the area of Kern Street and Collins Avenue, near Highway 99 and Tulare Street, after someone reported that a young girl had been hit by gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old girl who had been grazed in the back by a bullet.

The girl was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where police say she is currently doing okay but is a little shaken up.

The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old girl was grazed by a stray bullet near downtown Fresno on Thursday night.

After speaking with witnesses, officers say they learned that a man had a handgun in his pocket and that it accidentally discharged.

Police say a bullet from the gun ended up ricocheting off the ground and struck the little girl.

Investigators are now working to identify the man whose gun went off during the party.

Officers say they aren’t sure if the man was a guest at the party, or if he was just in the area at the time.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.