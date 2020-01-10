4 wanted in 2 Fashion Fair strong-armed robberies; 3 detained after chase during investigation

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Two women and one man were involved in a chase Friday while officers were looking for suspects in two armed robberies that happened at Fashion Fair Mall on Thursday, the Fresno Police Department said.

On Thursday, two women attempted to steal clothing from a store in the mall, and when they were confronted by the manager, they assaulted her, Sgt. Brian Valles said.

The suspects fled with the clothing.

In the parking lot around the same time, a man grabbed a purse from a woman, and another man kicked her, Valles said.

The department’s robbery unit was able to locate the vehicle used by looking at surveillance video.

One of the women was on probation, and police were set up to do a probation search on the home.

Two women and a man drove by probation officers, and the officers recognized the vehicle as the one used in the robberies, Valles said.

A short chased ensued.

The man jumped out of the vehicle — apparently on the freeway — and one of the women took over driving the vehicle, but police were able to stop them shortly after getting off of the freeway.

The man was also apprehended.

The man was arrested on charges of evading officers. He’s also a suspect in the robbery.

One of the women was arrested on a probation violation. It’s yet to be determined if the second woman in the car will be charged and whether either of them were involved in the robbery at Fashion Fair Mall.

The investigation is ongoing.

