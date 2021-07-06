4 teens arrested on burglary and weapons charges in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four teenagers have been arrested following a home burglary late last month, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On June 24, the Sheriff’s Office says the four teens broke into a home near Arthur and Swift avenues and stole several electronic devices and a wallet with credit cards and a driver’s license inside of it.

After reviewing footage from a surveillance camera at the home, detectives say they were able to identify the teens.

On July 2, detectives served a search warrant at a home near B Street and Kern Street, where they reported finding thousands of rounds of ammunition, four military-grade gas masks, ski masks, and two scopes for firearms.

Detectives reportedly found most of the items taken during the home burglary in June at the home on B Street during the search.

Three underaged boys, ages 15, 17, and 17, and 19-year-old Marvin Munoz were arrested following the search.

The Sheriff’s Office says one of the 17-year-old boys was found with a loaded 9mm handgun, with a magazine containing 30 rounds.

Detectives are continuing to look into other possible crimes the four teens might have committed.

If you have any information, please call Detective Rudy Tafoya at (559) 600-8060.