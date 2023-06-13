VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car and purposely crashing into a police vehicle head-on in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Officers say they spotted a stolen Kia driving in the area of Rinaldi Street and Elowin Avenue around 4 a.m.

When officers attempted to stop the stolen car, the driver purposely rammed into a VPD unit head-on. After the crash, officers say the four teenagers ran away from the scene.

According to officials, a 14-year-old boy, a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man were arrested.

Officers say guns and other items of evidence were found in the area and the officer is reported to be okay.