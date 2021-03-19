4 teens arrested after guns and marijuana found in car, police say

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four teenagers are under arrest after police say they were found with a rifle, two semi-automatic handguns, and a large amount of marijuana following a traffic stop in Merced on Friday.

Officers say the vehicle the suspects were in was speeding in the 1500 block of Canal Street. When they stopped the vehicle, officers reported finding a box of ammunition and a loaded handgun magazine laying on the backseat. A further search discovered the three firearms and the marijuana, as well as a digital scale and gang indicia.

The four arrested were identified as 19-year-old Andrew Fuentes, 18-year-old Keythan Jones, 18-year-old Donald Titus, and 18-year-old Dionte Davis. All were booked into the Merced County Jail on weapons and ammunition charges, as well as gang enhancements.