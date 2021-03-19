4 teens arrested after guns and marijuana found in car, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
4 teens arrested after guns and marijuana found in car, police say
April 05 2021 05:30 pm

MERCED, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four teenagers are under arrest after police say they were found with a rifle, two semi-automatic handguns, and a large amount of marijuana following a traffic stop in Merced on Friday.

Officers say the vehicle the suspects were in was speeding in the 1500 block of Canal Street. When they stopped the vehicle, officers reported finding a box of ammunition and a loaded handgun magazine laying on the backseat. A further search discovered the three firearms and the marijuana, as well as a digital scale and gang indicia.

The four arrested were identified as 19-year-old Andrew Fuentes, 18-year-old Keythan Jones, 18-year-old Donald Titus, and 18-year-old Dionte Davis. All were booked into the Merced County Jail on weapons and ammunition charges, as well as gang enhancements.

4-teens-arrested-after-guns-and-marijuana-found-in-car-police-say

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com