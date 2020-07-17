4 suspects arrested after Visalia Police find narcotics during search warrant

VISALIA, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Four suspects were arrested after police find narcotics during a search warrant in Visalia Thursday morning, authorities say.

The Visalia Police Department’s says they served a search warrant in the 3500 block of W. Tulare at 7:00 a.m.

During the investigation a digital scale, packaging material, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana shake, hydrocodone pills, handgun magazine, ammunition and $1,030 was found and seized, according to authorities.

Officers says they also located items and evidence to suggest that honey oil had been produced at the home.

Daniel Hernandez, 54.

Ernest Estrada,50.

The four suspects were identified as Ernie Estrada, 50, Daniel Hernandez, 54, Johnny Patino, 57, and David Martinez, 50.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.