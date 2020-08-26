4 suspects arrested after leading police in pursuit, crashing into vehicle

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four suspects have been arrested after leading police in a pursuit and crashing into another vehicle in southeast Fresno Wednesday afternoon.

At around 2:10 p.m. officers were in the area of Bond and Olive avenues when they recognized a suspect vehicle from a shooting that had taken place last week in southeast Fresno.

When officers attempted a stop of the vehicle, the vehicle failed to yield to officers and ran a red light on Olive Avenue striking another vehicle and landing in the front yard of a home.

Southeast policing district commander, Captain Anthony Martinez says the four suspects inside the vehicle were arrested by police.

The victim inside the second vehicle was a woman who was trapped insider her vehicle. Fresno Fire crews had to extricate her from her vehicle.

The woman was transported to Community Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Authorities say Olive near Bond avenue with be closed for a couple hours.

