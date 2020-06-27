4 shot during gathering at a central Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four people were shot late Friday night during a gathering at a central Fresno home, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers were sent to a home in the area of Pico and Woodson avenues, near Emerson Avenue, around 11:20 p.m. for a report of three people shot. A fourth victim was found on arrival.

Police reported that one of the victims suffered serious injuries while three others suffered minor injuries. There had been a gathering at the home when suspects walked up and fired multiple rounds.

One of the victims refused medical treatment. Two were reported to be listed in stable condition, while another victim was in critical, but stable, condition.

Detectives are investigating the shooting.

