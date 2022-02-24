MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four men have been arrested after being connected to an armed robbery.

According to officials, on Feb. 10, deputies responded to a call about an armed robbery at a 76 Gas Station in Hilmar. According to officials, the clerk described the suspects as two Hispanic males, with handguns and wearing masks.

Investigators say they were able to identify the suspects as 21-year-old Daniel Guzman, 22-year-old Jesus Valle-Guerra, 37-year-old Jesus Puentes-Montelongo, and 38-year-old Juan Lopez.

Officials say they were also able to connect the group to an armed robbery in Gustine earlier this year.

The four men were booked on multiple felony charges.