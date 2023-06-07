KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four local businesses in Kings County did not pass a minor decoy program conducted by the sheriff’s office and were issued a citation for selling alcohol to minors, according to King’s County deputies.

On Thursday, June 1, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control conducted a minor decoy operation within Kings County.

The minor decoy program uses supervised individuals under the age of 20 who attempt to purchase alcohol at licensed premises.

Deputies say any sale of alcohol to a minor decoy may result in criminal and administrative sanctions for the employee and licensee.

The team made up of KCSO Deputies and ABC Agents visited seven retail establishments within Kings County.

Officials say three of the establishments did a commendable job and used proper protocol as the minor decoy was denied alcohol at each location.

A violation was obtained at four of the locations and the employee was issued a citation for selling alcohol to a minor at the following businesses, deputies say.

Pizza King; 10668 14th Avenue, Armona

Boston House of Pizza; 1180 W. Bush St, Lemoore

Chalio’s; 33225 Hubert Way, Kettleman City

Denny’s; 27585 Bernard Drive, Kettleman City

Officials say the minor decoy program has proven to be an effective tool in promoting responsible practices in the sales of alcoholic beverages by licensees, reducing substance abuse, and enhancing community welfare by limiting underage access to alcohol.