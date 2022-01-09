4 injured after shooting in Fresno’s Tower District, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning in Fresno’s Tower District, according to Fresno Police Department officials.

Just after 1:00 a.m., police responded to Detention Billiards on Olive Avenue for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers say they found four people in front of the pool hall suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to police, the four victims were leaving Vibez Lounge when they were confronted by three men who asked them where they were from.

Authorities say the interaction escalated into a physical altercation which then led to the shooting. Police say three men and one woman were injured after the incident and that three of the four victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Officials say one of the victims, a 31-year-old man, refused treatment from medical personnel.

According to officers, only one of the three suspects was the possible shooter. Police say he was last seen in a red or burgundy-colored hoodie. No other information has been released about the two additional suspects at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.