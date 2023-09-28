MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested after four out of 18 French bulldogs had to be euthanized after suffering from animal neglect, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Deputies say they responded along with Animal Control Officers to Lorenzo Street for possible animal neglect. Upon arrival, they found multiple animals with no food or water, and at least 11 of the 18 dogs seized needed immediate veterinary care.

WARNING : These pictures provided by the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office are graphic.

Deputies say their conditions ranged from oozing wounds, eye infections, ear infections (including maggots inside the ear, neck, and throat), visible scabs to severe mange. One with severe mange was almost hairless and her entire body was covered in scabs and was raw to the touch.

According to sheriff’s officials, four of the animals needed to be euthanized after being examined by a vet due to their severe health conditions. The remaining animals are being housed and cared for at the Mariposa County Animal Control Facility.

Deputies identified the suspect as Felix Valdovinos of Lorenzo Street in La Grange, and they say he was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty.

“Our Animal Control Officers are being extremely proactive when it comes to responding to calls for neglected animals. It’s not something that they take lightly nor do I. I am proud to say their hard work has saved the lives of several severely neglected animals. The partnership between our Patrol Deputies who make the arrests of these horrendous pet owners and our Animal Control Officers who locate these pets in need is amazing,” said Sheriff Jeremy Briese. “Please, if you can’t take care of your animals call our office and release them to us or take them to a shelter, any of those options are better than purposely harming your pet.”

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office says this is the third time in recent months they had an animal cruelty case.