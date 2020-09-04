4 children found living with 41 dogs inside Redding home

REDDING, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Redding Police Department said they arrested three adults after finding four children with 41 dogs in poor living conditions with feces throughout the entire home.

Redding Police said they arrested 43-year-old Jack Vandeventer, 40-year-old Nola Vandeventer, and 36-year old Robert Hulsey after finding a home were four kids aged 9, 11, 12, and 17 living with 41 dogs, visible rats, cockroaches, ants, and a fly infestation.

According to the Police Department, the rats had bored holes in the subfloor and had eaten the electrical wiring. Makeshift wiring in open electrical boxes was strewn throughout the home; there was a water leak that saturated the residence to include the ground extending to several plots on each side of the residence.

There was feces throughout the entire residence, and the children had feces on their feet, police said. The source of the feces is believed to be from the 41 dogs which lived inside the residence with the seven people.

Police said the parents claimed the children were being homeschooled, however, they did not observe any evidence of homeschooling. All four children appeared academically behind for their ages.

Child Family Services and the city of Redding Animal Regulation Officer responded. Officers took the children into protective custody.

Officers booked the three adults into the Shasta County Jail.

