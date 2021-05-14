4 children arrested after ‘ghost guns’ found in Parlier car, police say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four children were arrested Thursday after police in Parlier say they found them with so-called ‘ghost guns.’

Officers say the juveniles were discovered in the area of Parlier Avenue and Parlier Court at around 10:30 p.m. in a vehicle that was stopped for tinted windows. Officers say the four people inside were all under the age of 18.

According to police, one of the passengers attempted to flee the scene and was apprehended. Another juvenile, the 17-year-old driver, was found to be unlicensed. A search of the vehicle discovered the ‘ghost guns’ (firearms with no traceable serial number) and ammunition.

All four juveniles were charged with possession of a concealed firearm and booked at Fresno County Juvenile Hall.