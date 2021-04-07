4 arrested, over 1,700 plants seized from illegal marijuana grow homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — More than 1,700 marijuana plants have been seized from several illegal grow houses and four people were arrested Wednesday following an investigation by the Visalia Police Department.

At 7:30 a.m. narcotic detectives along with the Special Enforcement Unit responded to the 900 block of N. Vista Street and the 3400 block of E. Howard Avenue and conducted search warrants for the illegal cultivation of marijuana.

Four suspects, Zhen Zang, Guang Lin, Xue Chen and Jin Chen arrested at the residence on Vista.

According to investigators, a search warrant was served at another residence located in the 3700 block of E. Seeger after evidence was located of an additional grow.

During the search of the three residences, over 1,700 marijuana plants were found and seized

along with currency.

All four suspects were booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for the cultivation of marijuana and conspiracy.