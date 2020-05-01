4 arrested in illegal gambling bust, Visalia police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Visalia Police Department says four people were arrested for illegal gambling Thursday.

Officers assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau served a search warrant to the nearby area of the 800 blocks of North Leslie Avenue at around 1:36 p.m. for an investigation after receiving anonymous tips of illegal gambling at a home.

Officers say when they arrived they contacted two people at the home identified as, George Licon, 44, Keo Ornpaeng, 37, Crustal Bermudez, 33, and Tauhid Ivory, 45 and two other people.

During the search narcotics, marijuana, drugs and gambling machines were located.

Licon was cited for illegally gambling, Ornpaeng was cited for illegally gambling and two warrants, Bermudez was also cited for two outstanding arrest warrants, while Ivory was booked at the Tulare County Pre-trial Facility on an outstanding arrest warrant for domestic violence.

