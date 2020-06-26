4 arrested in connection to Lindsay homicide

(Left to Right) Carlos Jose Duran, 56, Marissa Maria De La Cerda, 40, Sabino Noel Palacios Jr., 41, and Oscar Jose Carlos Morales Jr., 44 (Courtesy of the Lindsay Police Department)

LINDSAY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Friday that four people have been arrested in connection to a Lindsay homicide that took place in January.

Lindsay Police said the suspects were arrested in the murder of Albert Lopez, 42. He had been shot to death on January 25.

The following suspects have been charged in Fresno County Superior Court:

Oscar Jose Carlos Morales Jr., 44, of Sanger: Charged with murder

Sabino Noel Palacios Jr., 41, of Parlier: Charged with murder

Marissa Maria De La Cerda, 40, of Sanger: Charged with conspiracy to commit robbery

Carlos Jose Duran, 56, of Fresno: Charged with accessory after the fact

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.