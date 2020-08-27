4 arrested for home burglary in Hanford, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four were arrested in connection to a home burglary in Hanford Wednesday afternoon, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

Kings County Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 8000 Block of Hanford Armona Road to investigate a home burglary.

The person who reported the burglary told deputies he saw a van parked on the property he did not recognize and stopped to check on the van.

He also told deputies the suspects got into their Ford van and drove away toward the rear of the property and drove the van through a barbed wire fence which caused significant damage to it.

The van drove for a few miles and eventually stopped on another property due to a flat tire, according to authorities.

The witness told deputies he had seen his mother’s dollhouse in the van once it came to a stop.

During a search of the van, deputies say three catalytic converters were located. One of the converters had been cut from a vehicle at the home on Hanford Armona Road. A Milwaukee brand Sawzall and blades that could have been used to remove the catalytic converter were also located.

The four suspects were identified as Jose Avelardes, 33, Anna Jimenez, 43, Robert Menchaca, 27, and Abel Mendoza, 24, each were from the Bakersfield area in Kern County.

Abel Mendoza

Anna Jimenez

Jose Avelardes

Robert Menchaca

Deputies later found that one of the suspected identified as Menchaca had two felony Kern County warrants issued for his arrest on burglary charges. A second suspected identified as Mendoza also had two felony Kern County warrants for his arrest on possession of stolen property and domestic violence.

When Robert was searched, Methamphetamine was located in his sock. The stolen items were returned to the owner and the four suspects were arrested.

Mendoza, Jimenez, Avelardes, and Menchaca were each booked into Kings County Jail for burglary, conspiracy, felony vandalism and possession of stolen property.

