4 arrested after search warrant served on drug house in Parlier, police say

PARLIER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people were arrested Friday following a search warrant served on what police say was a drug house in Parlier. Officers add that the home was also being used to sell illicit street drugs.

The warrant was served around 7 a.m., at the home on the 13600 block of Third Street. Officers report finding methamphetamine in the home, as well as paraphernalia consistent with the sales and distribution of illicit street drugs.

According to Parlier Police, Ismael Lazano, 53, and Lorraine Ramirez, 53, were both arrested for maintaining a known drug house. Victor Ramos, 48, and Vincent Moreno, 57, were arrested for possession of methamphetamine for sales and maintaining a drug house.