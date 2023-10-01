VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four men were arrested after allegedly driving recklessly and fleeing from officers Saturday night, according to the Visalia Police Department.

Police say around 10:10 p.m. they observed a large group of motorcyclists driving recklessly near Shirk Road and Walnut Avenue. As police attempted to stop them, they fled.

Officers say they caught up with the group in the 8800 block of West Hurley Avenue and arrested four men under suspicion of reckless driving and fleeing from a police officer.

As a result, Visalia Police say two vehicles and five motorcycles were towed.