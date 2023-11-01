CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A third suspect has been identified by Clovis Police in relation to the death of a man in Clovis last month.

Police say the victim, 33-year-old Jose Ruedas of Fresno, was shot and killed on Oct. 16. on a residential street near Brookfield and Brookside avenues, just south of the Clovis Rodeo grounds. He died at the hospital after life-saving efforts.

Two suspects have been identified by police in connection with the deadly shooting. The third suspect was identified on Wednesday by Clovis Police as 42-year-old Valerie Suarez.

Detectives say Suarez is the mother of a suspect already connected with the shooting: Andres Enrique Ramirez, 26. Officers have evidence that suggests Suarez has been assisting Ramirez. Officials say Ramirez is considered armed and dangerous.

Officers have also named 22-year-old Adrianna Marie Velasco of Fresno as a suspect in the shooting, suspected of being an accessory after the fact, according to officials.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Valerie Suarez, Andres Ramirez, or Adriana Velasco is asked to call the Clovis Police Department at (559) 324-2800.